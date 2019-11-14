SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Dean Preston on Thursday declared victory in the close race for San Francisco District 5 Supervisor.

According to the latest election results released on Wednesday, Preston won the race by just 187 votes more than his opponent, Supervisor Vallie Brown.

Preston, an attorney and tenants rights activist, said he spoke to Brown on Thursday morning.

“She congratulated me on my victory and I thanked her for her years of service to the city. The campaign is now officially over and we’re moving full steam ahead with the transition,” he said on Twitter.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Brown conceded and thanked her supporters.

“This was the closest supervisorial race in recent memory and in the end, it came down to less than two hundred votes,” she said.

“Out of due diligence, over the last week, my team has consulted with experts on the possibility of a recount. But we’ve determined that the chances of any change in the result are too slim to justify the time and cost,” she said. “Congratulations to Dean Preston. He ran a strong campaign and I’ll be rooting for his success as supervisor.”

Brown was appointed by Mayor London Breed last year to complete the rest of Breed’s term as District 5 supervisor after she became mayor.

On Wednesday, the city’s Department of Elections said that most of the ballots from last week’s election had already been processed.

