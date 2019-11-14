SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bullpen ace Will Smith, who was a pillar of the San Francisco Giants relief corp and an All-Star in 2019, has signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.
Star left-handed pitcher Madison Bumgarner also rejected San Francisco’s qualifying offer of a one-year, $17.8 million meaning that he becomes a free agent and can entertain offers from other teams.
Smith’s deal was announced as the annual GM meetings were wrapping up in Scottsdale.
The deal was completed just minutes before Major League Baseball’s deadline to accept or reject qualifying offers from the players current teams. San Francisco had offered Smith a one-year deal worth $17.8 million.
Smith has seen as one of the gems of this year’s free agency market. Over the last two years, the left-hander compiled 118 innings to go with a 2.66 ERA (151 ERA+) and 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
In 2019, he took over as San Francisco’s closer when Mark Melancon was traded to Atlanta last season. In that role, the veteran had a 6-0 record with 34 saves and just 4 blown saves on a struggling Giants ballclub.
