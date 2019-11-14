By Hoodline

Here’s the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition: an Uptown bar gets new owners, a beer hall gets reborn in Temescal and a longstanding Mexican eatery invites customers to a closing party.

Opening

Uptown

Viridian (2216 Broadway)

After eight years in business, cocktail spot Plum Bar shuttered abruptly a few weeks ago. As we previously reported, acclaimed chef Daniel Patterson was still listed as the owner of the bar, one of only a handful of spots left in his Bay Area portfolio after a difficult few years of business.

Now, according to a report from Berkeleyside, Patterson has sold Plum Bar. Two East Bay bartenders, Will Tsui (Lazy Bear) and Raymond Gee (Noodle Theory Provisions), will reopen it as Viridian in winter 2020.

While Tsui and Gee declined to share further details on the project, curious locals can follow them on Instagram to learn more.

Temescal

Magpie (375 40th St.)

Another recently shuttered bar, Hog’s Apothecary, has also found a taker. According to Berkeleyside, Krista and Tony Granieri, owners of Bavarian-inspired Oakland Estuary beer bar Brotzeit Lokal, will be turning it into a new beer bar called Magpie.

In addition to beer, wine and a dozen ciders on tap, diners can expect a menu of pizza, small plates, salads and brunch. With no construction needed on the space, the pair (who are divorced but remain business partners) plan to redecorate and reopen it sometime this winter.

Closing

Temescal

Doña Tomás (5004 Telegraph Ave.)

After 20 years, Mexican restaurant Doña Tomás will be closing its doors at the end of the month. To say goodbye, the restaurant will host a final party on Sunday, November 24 at 6 p.m.

The party will feature a mariachi band and complimentary food, with cocktails and beer for purchase. There will also be a selfie wall, a raffle with prizes and a pinata, with goodies including gift cards inside.

This isn’t the end for Doña Tomás: the restaurant is moving to Piedmont Avenue to take over the former Chow space, where it will be known simply as Doña.

The new venture will continue to serve many of Doña Tomás’ signature dishes, but with counter service and expanded hours (including a weekday breakfast with housemade pastries). Customers can also look forward to a sizable patio and a larger bar, with its own menu