



MARIN CITY (CBS SF) — Police and sheriff’s deputies were gathered at a Marin County apartment complex Thursday as part of the investigation into the mass shooting at an Orinda rental home on Halloween, according to authorities.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Lee said the police activity was in connection with the shooting at an Airbnb rental which left five partygoers dead.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants and made a number of arrests, according to the Marin Independent Journal. Details about the raid and arrests were not immediately available.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the raid and deferred questions about Thursday’s activity to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

Orinda police have been referring all calls about the shooting to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, saying they have no new information on the case.

RELATED:

Police never responded to noise complaints called in by neighbors on the night of the shooting prior to gunfire erupting at 10:49 p.m. It was later revealed that officers were assigned to others higher priority calls outside of Orinda.

A new report indicates also the owners of that home at 114 Lucille Way had a history of allowing Airbnb renters to throw big parties on the property.

According to records obtained by the Mercury News, as recently as last February, Michael Wang and Wen-Lin Luo were charging $800 for large parties plus a $350 cleaning fee.

At one point they had posted on Airbnb that renters could throw parties at the house with as many as 30 guests, but later amended their rental advertisement.