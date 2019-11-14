SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly tossing a firebomb that injured a police officer during a disturbance in the city’s Mission District last month, authorities said.

San Francisco police said Nilman-Vincent Vanewyk had been booked into county jail on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer; willfully explode/ignite destructive device and unlawful possession of an explosive.

Investigators said that officers from the Mission Station were patrolling the area of 22nd and Bartlett Streets at 10:51 p.m. on Oct. 22 when they witnessed a man light an illegal firework in the middle of the street.

The officers exited their vehicle and as they were detaining the man, two large crowds congregated on the street began throwing glass bottles at them. Then an incendiary device was tossed from the crowd, exploding in a ball of flames less than a foot away from one of the officers. The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained surveillance of the incident and were able to isolate an image of the suspect. On Friday, November 8, an off-duty officer saw the man in the 1600 block of Post Street. On-duty officers arrived and took from Vanewyk into custody.

While an arrest has been made, it remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous