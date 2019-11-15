WATCH LIVE:Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Appears At The Trump Impeachment Inquiry
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    2:30 PMJudge Judy
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, San Francisco, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Consumer prices in the Bay Area rose faster than prices nationwide over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bay Area prices were up 3 percent compared with a nationwide increase of 1.8 percent. BLS officials said households in the region spent about $81,000 annually in 2017-18 and 39.4 percent of that went toward the cost of housing.

Bay Area families had 1.7 vehicles on average and spent 11.3 percent of their expenditures on transportation.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments