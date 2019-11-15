Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Consumer prices in the Bay Area rose faster than prices nationwide over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bay Area prices were up 3 percent compared with a nationwide increase of 1.8 percent. BLS officials said households in the region spent about $81,000 annually in 2017-18 and 39.4 percent of that went toward the cost of housing.
Bay Area families had 1.7 vehicles on average and spent 11.3 percent of their expenditures on transportation.
