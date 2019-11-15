SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The Valley Transportation Authority opened a seven-mile stretch of new toll lanes on Highway 237, one of the most congested traffic corridors in the South Bay.

The new express toll lanes give drivers a way to steer clear of the nightmarish traffic on their day commutes — for a price.

“Time is money, right?” said commuter Deepak Somaya who says he will likely use the new lanes sparingly but appreciates having the option.

“If I’m in a rush, if I know I have to pick up my kid by 6 p.m., I value the flexibility. I’ll pay the six dollars. That’s fine. But I won’t have the stress,” Somaya said.

VTA says the new toll lanes will operate between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Car-poolers will still be able to use the toll lanes for free but will be required to sign up for a Fastrak Flex transponder.

“It’s definitely an option for people. You can opt to pay the toll if you decide your time is worth the money,” said Brandi Childress, a spokesperson for VTA.

Childress says drivers of clean air vehicles like electric cars can use the lanes for a 50 percent discount. There is also a system of cameras and sensors which will be used to police drivers who might try to cheat the system.

VTA estimates the express toll lanes could shave anywhere from seven to 20 minutes off an average commute.

Still, not everyone is convinced.

“I’m already putting so much money into the tax for my vehicle, for the gas tax and, now, they’re getting us for this driving lane too,” said commuter Martha Lamdin.