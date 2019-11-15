NAPA (CBS SF) – A judge Wednesday sentenced a man to 101 years and four months in prison for sexually abusing and committing lewd acts against seven children between 2 and 12 years old between 1990 and 2018, Napa County’s top prosecutor said.
The case against Ronald Fryer, 58, began as an indecent exposure incident involving two elementary school children in 2018, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said. It led Napa police detectives to uncover decades long sexual abuse of many children in Fryer’s life including family members and friends, Haley said.
Criminal charges were filed in April 2018.
Fryer pleaded guilty on Sept. 25, 2019 to five counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14, four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and two counts of possession of child pornography.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Napa County Superior Court Judge Francisca Tisher sentenced Fryer to 100 years and four months in prison. He also will have to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.
