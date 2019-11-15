



— Police in South Carolina were able to to track down a teenager out on bail for an attempted murder charge after he allegedly brandished a stolen gun in a Snapchat video, according to court and police records.

Gecoby Daise, 17, of Beaufort, is being held without bail at the Beaufort County Detention Center on an armed robbery charge, The Island Packet reported.

Police say a man told them in late October that Daise contacted him via Snapchat inquiring about a gun for sale.

During a subsequent meeting in the parking lot of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, Daise presented a second handgun, threatened the man and stole the $470 pistol, the police report said.

Armed robbery suspect waved stolen gun on Snapchat. Beaufort police used video to find him https://t.co/PZDewxyE7M — beaufortgazette (@beaufortgazette) November 13, 2019

The victim remained connected with Daise on Snapchat following the crime, the report said. He showed police Snapchat videos of Diase allegedly “waiving the pistol around” with an unknown male.

Investigators were able to use the location services on the video to find Daise who, according to the warrant, was wearing the same clothing in the security footage as in the Snapchat video.

Prosecutors have asked the court to revoke Daise’s bond for the attempted murder charge, in which he is accused of shooting at a female acquaintance.

Daise is charged as an adult in both cases.