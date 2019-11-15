REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Officials from over a dozen law enforcement agencies arrested more than two dozen suspects with a variety of state and federal crimes and seized more than 130 firearms, 39 pounds of methamphetamine, and about 20 pounds of marijuana in a huge bust this week.
Spearheaded by the ATF, the coordinated operations had participation from federal and state agencies including the U.S. Marshal Service, the Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the San Mateo County and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Offices, the California Department of Corrections and the California Highway Patrol. Additionally, police departments in Redwood City, San Mateo, San Francisco and Daly City assisted in the arrests.
While authorities did not provide specifics about exactly where the coordinated raids took place, 24 people were taken into custody on charges of distributing methamphetamine, dealing firearms and a variety of other crimes.
The suspects, mostly in their 20s, were concentrated in San Mateo County, specifically Redwood City, but several individuals were from the East Bay and San Joaquin County.
“Guns and drugs are a dangerous combination,” said U.S. Attorney Anderson. “Public safety demands the kind of law enforcement cooperation we see in this enforcement action.”
You must log in to post a comment.