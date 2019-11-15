By Hoodline

Interested in exploring the newest restaurants to open in SoMa? Give these two a try.

Gozu

201 Spear St., Suite 120

Gozu is a Japanese restaurant specializing in wagyu beef.

Chef Marc Zimmerman, formerly of Alexander’s Steakhouse, has created a customizable tasting menu that highlights cuts of beef from cattle that he personally sources from a ranch in Japan. The standard tasting menu experience features 13-15 courses ($120-$150), prepared at an open grill in the center of the dining room. Gozu also offers an array of Japanese whiskeys.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Gozu has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Alexandra R., who reviewed Gozu on Nov. 9, wrote, “This place is a magic oasis for high-end food and drinks, with knowledgeable, intimate service.”

Andrew S. noted, “The food was just excellent. Every dish was meticulously prepared.”

“Wagyu is seen as a luxury item, and at Gozu, we are serving it in a way that allows guests to taste it in new, different and approachable preparations,” said Zimmerman in a statement. “We will honor the animal by serving it in its entirety. By doing so, we hope to shift the perspective of whole cow use specifically in the wagyu breed.”

The two menu options range from $95 to $150 per person. The two-and-a-half-hour menu of fifteen items is spread over ten courses, comprised of seafood, wild foods and wagyu. Guests can also opt for a shorter, one-and-a-half hour experience of eight dishes spread over five courses. Some a la carte options are also available.

For drinks, the restaurant offers nihon-shu, beer, sake, wine, exclusive spirits, and a selection of Japanese whisky and scotch. The restaurant includes a full “whiskey chamber” and private dining room to imbibe.

The restaurant’s main area offers seating for up to 25 people around an open-fire robata grill. There’s also a “kitchen table” toward the back of the restaurant which seats 6 to 8 guests, for parties seeking a communal dining experience.

Hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., and its owners say they should be launching lunch service soon.

Reservations are now available on TOCK.

Sun and Moon

415 Brannan St.

Taking over the former Koh Samui & The Monkey space, Sun and Moon is a restaurant offering Thai street food and Japanese ramen.

Sun and Moon — whose name pays homage to the restaurant’s two culinary inspirations, Japan and Thailand — serves a full menu of favorites, including chicken satay, tom yum soup, curries, pad thai and three varieties of ramen. Check out street food-inspired specialties like the Cal-Train Fried Rice, made with veggies and ground chicken, topped with a fried egg and served with a side of bone broth.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 90 reviews on Yelp, Sun and Moon has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Anna H., who reviewed Sun and Moon on Nov. 10, wrote, “Hands down, some of the best Thai I’ve had in the Bay.”

Felicia L. noted, “The service here is out of this world, and they provide generous portions.”

Sun and Moon is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on weekdays and noon–3:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on weekends