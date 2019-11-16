



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The leader of San Diego riff rockers Radio Moscow plays his first-ever San Francisco show with his new band when guitarist Parker Griggs brings El Perro to the Chapel Monday night.

Started in the early 2000s by multi-instrumentalist Griggs while still living in the small Iowa town of Story City, Radio Moscow was essentially a one-man project with Griggs playing everything on early recordings, though he eventually recruited collaborators to perform the material live. The guitarist handed off a demo of the project’s initial Hendrix-tinged psychedelic garage rock offerings to Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach, who helped get the band signed to Alive Naturalsound Records.

Auerbach would produce the band’s eponymous 2007 debut and collaborate on a couple of tunes with Griggs, but by the time the band issued it’s celebrated follow-up Brain Cycles two years later, Griggs had taken over production duties. Mining a sound that nodded heavily to mainstream heavyweights like Hendrix and Zeppelin but still digging into the more underground psychedelic blues of the Groundhogs and Blue Cheer, Radio Moscow quickly found an audience attracted by Griggs’ blazing guitar style, gruff vocals and high-octane tunes.

While there would be a steady turnover in bandmates — bassist Zach Anderson played on both Brain Cycles and 2011’s The Great Escape of Leslie Magnafuzz — an onstage meltdown during a 2012 tour between Griggs and then drummer Cory Berry ended with the guitarist getting beaned in the head by a thrown guitar. Griggs quickly convened a new trio to continue the tour while Anderson and Berry went on to form the similar sounding psych outfit Blue Pills.

The guitarist would eventually establish a stable line-up of the power trio and relocate to San Diego where bassist Anthony Meier (who also plays in hard psych band Sacri Monti) and drummer Paul Marrone were based, recording the well-received Magical Dirt in 2014 after some extensive road testing of the songs. The band would also document its fiery interplay with the concert album Live! In California in 2016. The following year, the band announced a major move, switching labels to Century Media for the release of the acclaimed psychedelic guitar workout New Beginnings.

While Griggs was busy touring with the band through this past summer with an extended jaunt through Europe, he recently announced the formation of a new ensemble called El Perro. Taking a different approach to psychedelic rock, the group cites influence from acts on the more soulful and funkier end of the psych spectrum like Black Merda, the Bar Kays and Funkadelic.

The quintet featuring onetime Radio Moscow touring drummer Lonnie Blanton, guitarist Holland Redd (UFO TV, Petyr), bassist Shawn Davis and percussionist Blake Armstrong also injects some Latin flavor into its hard-grooving psychedelic jams. The band played it’s first ever show in Las Vegas earlier this month, supporting former Kyuss/Fu Manchu drummer Brant Bjork. For this debut San Francisco performance at the Chapel in the Mission District Monday night, El Perro will be joined by local Latin rockers Bolero! and Chief, a young SF power trio that offers up a style of heavy ’70s blues rock that draws on classic influences like, Cream the Allman Brothers and the original Jeff Beck Group.

El Perro

Monday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $12-$15

The Chapel