SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A park ranger following a road-rage suspect on Interstate 80 in San Francisco was stabbed after the suspect’s car crashed into the center divider on the Central Freeway Sunday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, a park ranger followed a driver who had been observed yelling at other cars onto the Central Freeway, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the center divider of the connector ramp at eastbound I-80 near the Seventh Street off-ramp.
The suspect allegedly assaulted the ranger with a knife and stabbed him. Passersby stopped to assist the ranger and detained the suspect until police arrived and arrested the suspect. The ranger was treated by medics at the scene and released.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.