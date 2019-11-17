  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:25 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hospital, Medical Center, Stanford, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Hospital


STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford Health Care opened its doors to its new Stanford Hospital on Sunday, starting with an unveiling of an emergency department early Sunday and the transition of patients into the brand-new facility.

Patients begin moving In to new Stanford Hospital. (CBS)

The first patient was moved into the new building at 9:30 a.m., escorted by Stanford Health Care CEO David Entwistle during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Staff will spend most of Sunday transferring patients from the old building.

Stanford Health Care is a part of Stanford Medicine.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments