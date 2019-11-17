SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Officers investigating a disturbance report on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old San Francisco man they found with a loaded firearm, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Police were called to the 900 block of Green Avenue at 10:46 p.m. and contacted a man in a vehicle in the area of the disturbance who was found to be in possession of a firearm, drugs and related paraphernalia.
Martinez Guillory was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges related to illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and a restraining order violation.
Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov
