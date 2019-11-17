  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Loaded Firearm, San Bruno Police


SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Officers investigating a disturbance report on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old San Francisco man they found with a loaded firearm, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez Guillory

Martinez Guillory. (Photo: San Bruno Police Dept)

Police were called to the 900 block of Green Avenue at 10:46 p.m. and contacted a man in a vehicle in the area of the disturbance who was found to be in possession of a firearm, drugs and related paraphernalia.

Martinez Guillory was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges related to illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and a restraining order violation.

Firearm, drug paraphernalia seized by San Bruno police. (San Bruno Police Dept. Photo)

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments