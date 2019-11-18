



SARATOGA (CBS SF) – A man fatally shot by San Jose police in Saratoga earlier this month has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as 29-year-old Andrew Roberts of Aptos.

Roberts died of a gunshot would to the head, according to the medical examiner. Police said last week Roberts was killed after a struggle during a traffic stop at about 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Police said Roberts tried to pull a loaded gun from his waistband during the stop in a southbound lane of state Highway 85 near Winchester Boulevard while he was in the passenger seat of his father’s vehicle while his father drove.

Roberts reportedly tried to reach for an officer’s service weapon during the car stop after an officer attempted to restrain him while another officer used a Taser stun gun on Roberts.

When the Taser did not work to stop Roberts in the struggle, and after Roberts tried to reach for the officer’s service weapon, Roberts was fatally shot by Sgt. Lee Tassio, according to police.

This was the fourth officer-involved shooting involving San Jose police this year.

Roberts had multiple prior convictions for offenses relating to arson, burglary and grand theft auto, as well as felon in possession of a firearm.

Police had been investigating Roberts and had obtained warrants for his arrest prior to the Nov. 9 shooting.

He was out of jail on early-release probation when he reportedly rammed a police vehicle during another altercation with police during an Oct. 24 car stop, police said last week.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.