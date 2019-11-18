  • KPIX 5On Air

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley have reopened after a fatal collision early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 5:16 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 just north of Gilman Street.

The three left eastbound lanes were blocked following the crash but reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

More details about the collision were not immediately available from the CHP.

Authorities on the scene of a fatal crash on I-80 in Berkeley on November 18, 2019. (CBS)

