



ATHERTON (CBS SF) – The wealthy Peninsula enclave of Atherton held on to its top spot as the nation’s most expensive zip code, while the Bay Area has cemented its place as the priciest metropolitan area to buy a home in the country.

According to a new analysis of the most expensive zip codes by PropertyShark, the 94027 zip code topped the list for the third straight year, with the median sale price rising five percent to $7,050,000. Home to large estates in the shadow of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, the median price in Atherton is 63 percent higher than the second most expensive zip code on the list, Sagaponack, New York (median price $4,300,000).

Three other Bay Area zip codes are in the top 10, including Palo Alto’s 94301 (median price $3.52 million), Los Altos’ 94022 ($3.45 million) and Ross’ 94957 ($3.35 million). In last year’s analysis, the Bay Area had five of the top 10 spots.

Not surprising for anyone looking for a home in the Bay Area in recent years, the region remained the most expensive area in the country, containing 55 of the 125 most expensive zip codes on PropertyShark’s list. The Bay Area also has some of the highest rents in the country, with median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco surging to $3,700 a month earlier this year.

San Francisco itself has 13 zip codes on the most expensive list, up from nine zip codes last year. Covering the Marina and Cow Hollow neighborhoods, zip code 94123 is the city’s priciest and 38th most expensive nationally, with a median home price of $2.005 million.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara County has 17 zip codes on the 100 priciest list, followed by San Mateo County with 11, Marin County with 7, Contra Costa County with 4 and Alameda County with 3.

Top 10 Priciest Zip Codes (Bay Area Locations In Bold):

1. 94027 – Atherton ($7.05 million)

2. 11962 – Sagaponack, New York ($4.3 million)

3. 90402 – Santa Monica ($4.154 million)

4. 90210 – Beverly Hills ($4.08 million)

5. 10007 – Manhattan, New York ($3.9 million)

6. 02199 – Boston, Massachusetts ($3.669 million)

7. 94301 – Palo Alto ($3.522 million)

8. 10013 – Manhattan, New York ($3.515 million)

9. 94022 – Los Altos ($3.45 million)

10. 94957 – Ross ($3.35 million)