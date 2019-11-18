



ORINDA (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County prosecutors are not filing charges against the suspects in the Orinda Halloween party shooting at an Airbnb, the district attorney’s office announced Monday.

The DA’s office met with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office to review the incident on Monday and decided that “no charges are being filed at this time against any individual,” according to public information officer Scott Alonso with the DA’s office.

The shooting left five people dead, two of whom were armed gang members.

Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said the two associated gang members–Ramon Hill Jr. and Javin County–were armed when they were fatally shot in a hail of gunfire. Hill was associated with San Francisco’s Paige Street Gang while County was associated with the Marin City Jungle Gang.

Five total suspects were arrested Thursday. Four have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, including 28-year-old Lebraun Wallace from San Mateo, 20-year-old Jaquez Sweeney and 20-year-old Jason Iles from Marin City, as well as 30-year-old Shamron Mitchell from Antioch. All four men are being held without bail.

The fifth suspect arrested is Vallejo resident Devin Williamson, 21, who has been charged as an accessory to the crime. He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and officials ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (925) 313-2600.