Two Hot New SOMA Restaurants To Check OutInterested in exploring the newest restaurants to open in SoMa? Give these two a try.

Oakland Eats: New Owners Taking Over Plum Bar, Doña Tomás Closing After 20 YearsHere's the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition -- an Uptown bar gets new owners, a beer hall gets reborn in Temescal and a longstanding Mexican eatery invites customers to a closing party.

Shake Shack Nears Opening Day In San Francisco's Cow Hollow NeighborhoodGood news for burger lovers: Shake Shack is finally opening in San Francisco.

4 Affordable Oakland Mexican Fare SpotsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Bob's Donuts To Open 2nd San Francisco LocationFans of Polk Street's beloved Bob’s Donuts, rejoice. The popular 24-hour doughnut shop is finally set to open its second location in NoPa.

Oakland Native Sway Calloway Brings 'Sway Fest' Block Party To His HometownOakland native and legendary radio host Sway Calloway, known to his legions of fans simply as Sway, has a special gift for this hometown. He's bringing the first-ever "Sway Fest" to the streets of Oakland on Friday October 18th.