SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are engaging in a barricade situation with a possibly armed man near San Jose State University, police said Monday night.
At around 5:42 p.m., SJPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 0 to 100 block of South 8th Street. A male suspect reportedly armed with a handgun fled into the residence.
Police established a perimeter around the home and are attempting to convince the suspect to come out. SWAT teams and police dogs were among the resources surrounding the home, according to the Spartan Daily, SJSU’s student-run newspaper.
SJPD are still asking the suspect to come out and surrender. SWAT and police dogs are surrounding the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/ItPld2sJ5R
— The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) November 19, 2019
It wasn’t known if anyone else was occupying the residence, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
