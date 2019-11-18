



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Extremely and windy conditions have prompted Pacific Gas and Electric to issue a 48-hour notice Monday of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff affecting 264,000 customers in 22 Northern California counties, including six Bay Area counties.

The high-fire risk conditions are expected to begin early Wednesday morning through Thursday, according to forecasters. More than 100,000 customers will potentially lose power in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, according to PG&E, with most of the possible outages centered in the North Bay.

PG&E Potential Public Safey Power Shutoffs, 11/18 update (Click to enlarge)

PG&E said customers can use an online address lookup tool to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that winds should begin to increase overnight Tuesday, spreading southward over the higher elevations of the North Bay and East Bay around sunrise Wednesday. These north-northeast winds will reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected; local gusts at isolated peaks and ridgetops may approach and possibly exceed 60 mph.

Those winds, combined with humidity readings expected to drop during the day on Wednesday to 10 to 20 percent (and to single-digit percentages in some localized spots), are expected to combine for the kind of fire hazard that prompted a series of PG&E power shutoffs in late October all over the Bay Area, Sierra foothills and other parts of the state.

PG&E said once the high winds subside, crews would inspect the de-energized lines for possible damage during the wind event, before power would be restored in stages.

The utility said it hoped to have all customers back up by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.

Updates to the possible public safety power shutoffs would be issued again 24 hours prior and again four hours prior, according to PG&E. The utility also said customers who have provided their contact information to PG&E will be notified by phone, text and email.

Here are the projected Bay Area planned power outages by county and city:



Alameda — 12,200 (homes and businesses) — Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro

Contra Costa — 23,230 (homes and businesses) — Canyon, El Sobrante, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond

Lake — 13,370 (homes and businesses) — Clearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown

Marin — 23,440 (homes and businesses) — Bolinas, Fairfax, Forest Knolls, Inverness, Lagunitas, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Stinson Beach, Woodacre

Mendocino — 3,080 (homes and businesses) — Gualala, Hopland, Point Arena,

Napa — 11,180 (homes and businesses) — Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville

Solano — 1,970 (homes and businesses) — Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville

Sonoma — 39,940 (homes and businesses) — Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, Windsor

The Response.CA.Gov website combines emergency response, recovery and resilience information into a single place for easy access by users. It is a one-stop portal that includes local and state resources, health services, shelters and housing, preparedness information, and more.

Here are some tips to help you and your family survive a power outage.

Sign up for PG&E alerts so you can be quickly informed if a power outage is about to begin in your neighborhood. It is also a good idea to sign up for alerts with your county.

On Tuesday evening before going to bed, make sure to have all your electronic devices fully charged.

Fill up your gas tank on your way home from work — most gas pumps are electronic and will not work in an outage.

Stop by the ATM and withdraw cash — grocery store cash registers are electrically powered.

Stock up on seven days of food, water, and flashlights and batteries. If you are still using old incandescent bulbs, this might be a good time to upgrade. LED bulbs last much longer.

If you have an automatic garage door opener make sure you know how to disengage it and open the door manually.

If you have solar panels, they will not power your house. Only those with a home battery or special converter can get power from their panels.

Prepare yourself for slow driving — traffic lights will not be functioning in the neighborhood impacted by the power outage.

Be a good neighbor — if you have elderly or infirm neighbors check on their well being

If you use a generator — make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors.

Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.

Break out your earthquake survival kit to use.

What to pick up at the store prior to the shutdown

A manual can opener

Bottled water — although water service may not be impacted it may be wise to have at least a two-day supply

Non perishable and food that is easy to prepare without an electric stove for you, your children and your pets

Two large bags of ice — these can be used to keep your refrigerated cool several hours

Flashlight lights and plenty of batteries. Safety experts say to avoid using candles.

What to do after the power goes off

Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed.

Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.

For food safety tips, the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services has a detailed list at their site: Food Safety During A Power Outage.

PG&E Resources and Links (Please note the PG&E website may be slow to respond because of traffic)