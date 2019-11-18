SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — State officials filed a lawsjuit Monday contending San Francisco-based JUUL “targeted young people through advertising and failed to give warnings about the product’s danger to their health.
California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the suit in the Alameda County Superior Court adding to the multiple state and federal investigations into whether JUUL’s early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users.
“We’ve worked too hard, committed our hard-earned money for too long combatting harmful tobacco use to stand idly by as we now lose Californians to vaping and nicotine addiction,” Becerra said in a news release. “JUUL adopted the tobacco industry’s infamous playbook, employing advertisements that had no regard for public health and searching out vulnerable targets.”
In the lawsuit, the state alleges that JUUL violated California law by:
- Failing to include required warnings about exposure to chemicals linked to cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.
- Delivering tobacco products directly to underage persons.
- Delivering tobacco products directly to consumers without properly verifying their age.
- Violating the privacy rights of minors by sending marketing material to the email addresses of underage individuals who failed age verification on JUUL’s website.
- Creating a public health epidemic, particularly among young people, with an addictive and harmful product. This epidemic has had serious negative effects on public schools across the state.
Juul disputes allegations that it marketed to teens. The company points out that it has halted its advertising and removed most of its flavors from the market.
North Carolina filed the first lawsuit against the company in May.
The lawsuit from California Attorney General Xavier Becerra also alleges that Juul’s website did not previously adequately verify customers’ ages.
