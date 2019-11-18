SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP officers investigating a car discovered in the bushes off Highway 101 in San Jose early Monday discovered the bodies of a 22-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol was trying to determine when the car careened off the northbound lanes and into a grove of bushes and trees near McKee Road. CHP officer Ross Lee said it was believed the crash took place overnight.
A 911 caller reported seeing the car in the underbrush off of the right-hand shoulder shortly before 8:20 a.m. during the morning commute.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. There names have not yet been released.
Lee said because no one reported witnessing the car going off the road, the time and cause of the crash have not been determined and remain under investigation.
The far right lane of the highway remained closed in the area for hours while authorities investigated the crash, but reopened as of shortly before 11:45 a.m.
