SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were rescued from a fire Tuesday evening in San Francisco’s Sunset District, fire officials said.
As of 6:39 p.m., the fire in the 1700 block of Noriega Street had left one of those persons with burns that required hospitalization.
The victim was taken to a burn center, according to fire officials.
The one-alarm fire burned a two-story home and displaced three.
