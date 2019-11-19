



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials in Alameda County, Moraga, Lafayette and Novato announced Tuesday afternoon that residents would not be impacted by the planned PG&E Public Safety Shutoff on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Office of Emergency Services tweeted the announcement shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

#psps update: @AlamedaCounty will no longer be impacted by @PGE4Me #psps a follow up #acalert will be sent shortly. — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) November 19, 2019

Alameda County officials said additional information would be issued in an alert.

Novato officials also announced that PG&E informed the City of Novato and the Novato Police Department Tuesday morning the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event was not expected to impact Novato residents.

As information from PG&E is subject to change without warning due to unpredictable weather, Novato officials asked that residents stay prepared regardless of the announcement.

Moraga police issued a Tuesday afternoon news release stating that “the anticipated weather pattern has changed to the extent that the shutoff is no longer needed in our area.”

Likewise, the Lafayette police put out a similar news statement.

Earlier Tuesday, officials in the Lamorinda area of Contra Costa County announced that the PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff that was set for Wednesday morning would likely be delayed to the afternoon because of changing weather conditions, authorities said.

Orinda officials put out an advisory late Tuesday morning saying PG&E had notified them that the shutoff was being delayed from a scheduled 9 a.m. Wednesday start to 1 p.m.

WATCH: CBSN BAY AREA – KPIX 5 24/7 Digital News Channel

PG&E has not officially confirmed the delayed start of the shutoff, which is meant to prevent the utility’s equipment from sparking wildfires.

PG&E Potential Public Safey Power Shutoffs, 11/18 update (Click to enlarge) *Note: the chart above does not reflect the addition of Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

PG&E said customers can use an online address lookup tool to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.

ALSO READ: Bay Area Power Outage Survival Guide

About 264,000 PG&E customers across 22 counties in California are expected to be affected by the shutoff, including parts of Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

At 9 p.m. Monday, PG&E added 39,000 customers in portions of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties to the list of those potentially affected, based on the changing weather forecast.

The shutoff is expected to last into Thursday and would be the sixth undertaken this year by PG&E during dry, windy weather. The utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, citing billions of dollars in expected liability for wildfires in 2017 and 2018.