CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A steam release at a natural gas turbine plant in Crockett produced a loud noise late Monday night that prompted numerous calls to emergency services, but no threat to the immediate area, according to police and employees at the plant.
Benicia police said its 911 center was inundated with calls around 11:05 p.m. Monday about the release, which an employee at the Crockett Cogeneration plant in unincorporated Contra Costa County said occurred due to a pressure release from a steam turbine.
There was no explosion at the plant, located on the Contra Costa County shore of the Carquinez Strait just to the west of the Carquinez Bridge. Contra Costa Health Service’s website said the plant provides energy to the C&H Sugar Factory.
