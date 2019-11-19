WATCH LIVE:The House Trump Impeachment Hearings
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A suspect has been taken into custody early Tuesday morning nearly 12 hours after starting a standoff with San Jose police at a home near San Jose State University.

The suspect was detained at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Gina Tepoorten said. She didn’t say if the suspect surrendered or was detained unwillingly.

The ordeal began at about 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 0 to 100 block of South Eighth Street when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the home. Someone reported that a man, who may have had a gun, fled into the house.

San Jose police on the scene of a standoff at a home on South 8th Street near San Jose State University on November 19, 2019. (CBS)

The standoff took place about one block from SJSU’s Charles W.  Davidson College of Engineering building. The school is unaffected by the standoff.

