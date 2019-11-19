SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A suspect has been taken into custody early Tuesday morning nearly 12 hours after starting a standoff with San Jose police at a home near San Jose State University.
The suspect was detained at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Gina Tepoorten said. She didn’t say if the suspect surrendered or was detained unwillingly.
The ordeal began at about 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 0 to 100 block of South Eighth Street when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the home. Someone reported that a man, who may have had a gun, fled into the house.
The standoff took place about one block from SJSU’s Charles W. Davidson College of Engineering building. The school is unaffected by the standoff.
