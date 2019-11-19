



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The city of Vallejo on Monday announced it has secured the funding for the construction and operation of a proposed Navigation Center for the homeless.

Three nonprofit health care systems — Sutter Health, Kaiser Permanente and NorthBay Healthcare — are investing $6.2 million for the navigation center on city-owned land at 5 Midway St. near the city’s waterfront.



The Vallejo Navigation Center is expected to serve 125 people at a time and serve 500 people a year who are referred by law enforcement, area hospitals and the Veterans Administration. Its first clients are expected in 2020.

The $6.2 million investment from the three health care systems will allow the navigation center to be operationally sustainable for the following three years, city officials said.

The navigation center will offer shelter beds for up to six months and individual case management that connects those in need of services such as substance abuse counseling, mental health support and job training.

“This center is a longtime dream of mine, and I’m proud of our community for coming together and finding a way to make this a reality for people who are desperately in need,” Mayor Bob Sampayan said in a news release.

The navigation center is not located near any residential areas, and the surrounding businesses are primarily industrial in nature.

