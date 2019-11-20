



HAYWARD (KPIX 5) — A BART passenger Wednesday evening was robbed outside the South Hayward BART station where a Good Samaritan was murdered just one day prior.

The robbery came just hours after BART General Manager Robert Powers tried to reassure the public that they were safe.

“BART is a safe transit agency,” said Powers during a news conference. “And we’re doing everything that we can to get a fully staffed police department.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Oliver “Tyrone” Williams, was murdered after trying to stop a man who is accused of stealing shoes from a sleeping passenger. Jermaine Brim of Sacramento was arrested less than a half mile away across a car dealership where he’s accused of trying to carjack a salesman.

Brim had been reported missing from a San Leandro hospital.

Williams, 49, was stabbed with his own knife, according to investigators.

BART is now being questioned about why there were no officers on the train or the South Hayward station where Williams was left to die.

“We have 35 officers on-duty at any one point in time throughout the entire 48 stations,” said Bart Director Debora Allen.

Powers highlighted the hiring of 54 officer this year during Wednesday’s news conference.

“That is a record, that’s more than any two years combined, we’ve hired 54,” he said.

BART brass vowed to increase patrols, but KPIX did not see any BART officers at the South Hayward station at the time of the robbery and watched a fare inspector call for an officer for the victim.

“I haven’t seen any police, not today or yesterday,” said BART passenger Dan Vasquez.

Powers said they’ve approved overtime for officerse to work on weekends and nights throughout the system. Meanwhile, Williams family took to social media calling him a “hero.”

“Sad, it’s just a tragedy,” Vasquez said.