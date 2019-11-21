SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is reporting a major delay in all directions due to an obstruction on the track Thursday afternoon, according to the transit agency.
The @SFBARTalert Twitter account posted about the delay at 2:42 p.m.
There is a major delay in the Transbay Tube in the Antioch, Dublin / Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and Daly City directions due to an obstruction on the track.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 21, 2019
The transit system is currently single-tracking trains through the Transbay Tube until the obstruction can be removed crews and the track inspected to ensure it is safe to reopen.
The 511.org website has a special section to provide advice on other public transit options during the disruption.
So far there is no information on what the obstruction is or how long the system will be impacted. KPIX 5 is monitoring the incident and will provide updates as they are made available.
