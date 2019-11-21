



BERKELEY (CBS SF) — UC Berkeley officials have identified five of the people arrested Wednesday night during a protest outside a speaking engagement by conservative author Ann Coulter.

Only one suspect, a woman named Brandie Youssif who is not a student at UC Berkeley, was arrested and taken to the Berkeley jail on charges of battery on a police officer, ignoring a seven-day exclusion order from the campus and trespassing. She was bailed out early Thursday morning.

A male non-student, Vincent Cathaline, was cited and released on scene for wearing a mask and resisting, obstructing and/or delaying police. Berkeley Fire transported Cathaline to Highland Hospital in Oakland at his request due to unknown medical issue.

The other three protesters arrested were all female students. Michelle Cardenas and Felicia Jordan-Yamaguchi were both cited and released at the scene for resisting, obstructing and/or delaying police.

A third female student, Stephanie Guiterrez, was taken into custody for resisting, obstructing and/or delaying police before being transported to the Berkeley jail and released without charges.

At least seven people were arrested over the course of the event. One of the protesters was arrested inside the event.

The protesters stretched out to try and block entrances of the building, but it is not clear whether they have enough people to surround it. @AnnCoulter was scheduled to speak here two years ago, but her sponsors canceled the speech after they decided security was inadequate. pic.twitter.com/xCc4sXfc9v — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) November 21, 2019

Moments into Coulter’s speech, a woman in the audience began yelling loudly. Security personnel surrounded her, put her in handcuffs and escorted her out of the hall.

Hundreds of protesters outside tried to prevent Coulter from giving her speech, even pushing hard against people trying to get inside the venue.

Police put up a large wall and a water-filled heavy barricade around the building, keeping protesters as well as audience members from getting inside for quote some time.

After 11 p.m., KPIX reporter Joe Vazquez said there were no notable clashes with police outside. There was no destruction of campus property.