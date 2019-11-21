



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A silver Honda Civic careened into a Vallejo Dollar Store Thursday afternoon, crashing through the front window, slamming into shelves and injuring six people before it came to rest deep inside the building.

Authorities said the crash was first reported around 12:56 p.m. at the store located at 3475 Sonoma Blvd. Arriving police and firefighters were confronted with a chaotic scene. At least one of the injured was on the ground among the debris inside the store.

Vallejo Fire, along with @MedicAmbulance & #VallejoPolice are managing a 6 patient MCI at the Dollar Tree on Sonoma Blvd. Citizens are asked to avoid the area. Photo credit: @vjotimesherald pic.twitter.com/6Iw3C8wUiP — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) November 21, 2019

Vallejo firefighters tweeted that six accident victims — all of them customers — were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vallejo Fire Engineer Kevin Brown said ambulances responded and took four injured people to a hospital. The two others declined transport. The injured were cut by glass from the shattered front window or were hit by the car.

Susan Huff was in the store at the time of the crash. She avoided being hit by the Honda as it careened passed her at the checkout stand into the Christmas decoration display.

“I’m in shock,” Huff told the Vallejo Times Herald. “I think I’m OK. I’ve been calming down. I don’t feel any pain.”

The female driver had been a customer minutes before her car careened through the front windows. A cause of the crash was still under investigation.