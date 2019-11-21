SARASOTA (CBS SF) — A bulldog abducted from her Northern California home in 2015 was been recovered by Florida police when the alleged dognappers were arrested for a burglary spree in Sarasota, authorities said.

Sarasota police said 52-year-old Tracie Eileen Defee of Patterson, Calif., and 48-year-old Michael Paine of Sarasota have been booked on a variety of charges including burglary, trespassing and dealing in stolen property.

According to police, Maggie the bulldog was seen with the pair during their alleged burglary spree in the Lido Key area of the city of Sarasota in October 2019. The pair have been linked to at least 8 burglaries in Lido Key on South Boulevard of the Presidents, Grant Drive, McKinley Drive, St. Armands Circle and Cleveland Drive.

During all those alleged crimes, police were told a bulldog had been seen with the suspects. On October 20, police received a call that a resident on Lido Key was in contact with a person walking a bulldog.

Officers had been canvasing the area and letting residents know they were looking for people of interest and described the suspects, to include the bulldog. They launched a search of the neighborhood and found Defee and Paine hiding inside a home’s bathroom. Maggie was also located and turned over to animal services.

Several days later, animal service officials discovered Maggie had an electronic chip and it revealed that she belonged to a man in Patterson. An investigation revealed that Maggie was taken in October 2015.

While Defee and Paine were out on bail Thursday, Maggie was back home in Patterson, reunited with its owner.