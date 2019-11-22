



ORINDA (CBS SF) — Two more people have been arrested by federal agents in connection with the investigation into a shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda that killed five people and wounded nine more.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives arrested two people Thursday on warrants obtained by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, ATF spokesperson Alexandria Corneiro said.

While executing the warrants, ATF agents seized a gun that was linked through ballistics testing to multiple other shootings in the Bay Area, Corneiro said.

Multiple people were arrested in connection with the shooting last Thursday, but most of the suspects were released when Contra Costa County prosecutors decided not to file charges on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, prosecutors wanted more investigation before bringing criminal charges.

The San Francisco division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posted photos and made the announcement via its Twitter account Thursday evening.

ATF's #NIBIN links gun seized by @ATFSanFrancisco Crime Gun Enforcement Team to multiple shootings in the Bay Area during arrests carried out in support of @cocosopio investigation into the Orinda, CA Halloween mass shooting. ATF also announces $20K reward. #DOJProjectGuardian pic.twitter.com/w3ktjwbYgp — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) November 22, 2019

Pictures show ATF personnel in heavily armed vehicles during a raid made as the agency assisted Contra Costa County authorities in the investigation into the Orinda shooting.

The agency initially did not specify if the photos were from the raids that took place last Thursday during the initial arrests or if a more recent raid with new arrests had taken place.

However, late Friday morning, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s office confirmed that additional arrests had been made in connection with the Orinda shooting, but provided no additional details.

Some additional arrests have been made in the Orinda shooting case. We will issue a press release later today. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 22, 2019

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the Oct. 31 shooting with the assistance of federal agents. Gunfire broke out in a 4,000-square-foot home at 114 Lucille Way shortly before 11 p.m. during a large Halloween party.

The home had been booked for the party on Airbnb. Police said when they arrived, more than 100 people were trying to flee the premises.

Three people were already dead. Two others died after they were taken to a hospital. Three more were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police said after the shooting that they were unsure how many people might have been injured and taken themselves to a hospital. ATF officials said Thursday that a total of nine people had been wounded in addition to the five who died.

Sheriff’s officials made arrests of five people on Nov. 14. But on Monday, the district attorney’s office announced that it had declined to file charges against any of them.

The ATF also announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the case. Anyone with information has been asked to call (888) ATF-TIPS.

