STOCKTON (CBS Sacramento) — CHP Stockton is investigating a crash involving a van carrying 10 people that reportedly flipped into a slough on Friday afternoon.
Two juveniles died in the crash, according to CHP.
Stockton CHP said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on westbound Eight Mile Road near King Island Road. The driver, a 17-year-old girl who did not have a license, reportedly lost control of the 2006 Toyota Sienna and veered left off the roadway.
CHP says van overturned and landed on its roof, submerged in the water at White Slough.
