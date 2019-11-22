SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s that time of year and the annual Macy’s Holiday Windows are set to be unveiled.

The annual tradition is in its 33rd year and will feature adoptable animals from the San Francisco SPCA and Animal Care and Control.

In addition to cats and dogs, this year’s Holiday Windows will feature adorable, adoptable small animals like rabbits, chinchillas, and guinea pigs. Last year alone, 239 animals found homes at Holiday Windows and more than $77,000 was donated to support the SF SPCA’s year-round lifesaving programs.

Each detail of the Macy’s Holiday Windows is designed for the comfort of the animals, in partnership with the SF SPCA and SF ACC, ensuring that every need is considered.

The 2019 Macy’s Holiday Windows feature whimsical and dreamlike visuals, utilizing motion, light and music to bring Santa and his helpers to life.

This isn’t a look and don’t touch event there are cuddle sessions available in case you’re thinking of adopting one of these adorable animals. The SF SPCA and SF ACC are hosting two cuddle sessions where visitors can get to know the adoptable animals. $10 gets 10 minutes of snuggles! Cuddle sessions are available first come, first served, on the 7th Floor of Macy’s. November 8, 2pm – 4pm and December 5, 12pm – 2pm.

The Windows will remain open every day throughout the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Thanksgiving and Christmas. To learn more, visit sfspca.org/holiday