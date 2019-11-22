PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — A raid in Contra Costa County has led 13 arrests and an array of drug and prostitution charges, and police said it was all linked to an RV.
According to Pittsburg Police, the RV parked along Railroad Avenue was searched this week after a long-term investigation.
One man was initially arrested for selling methamphetamine, but a dozen others were also taken into custody. The suspects are they are facing a laundry list of charges, including conspiracy to sell narcotics, prostitution, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the Bay Area News Group, the man arrested for methamphetamine charges is 55-year-old Gyan Singh. The identities of the 12 other people was not immediately available.
