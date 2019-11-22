



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A man being investigated in connection to a explosive device found at a high school was arrested early Friday morning following an hours-long standoff at a home which began Thursday night in South San Jose.

San Jose police said Andrew White, 36, was arrested after officers served a warrant at his home on the 5000 block of Tyhurst Court, about a block west of the Oak Grove High School campus. Several improvised explosive devices were found inside the home and a bomb squad was in the process of rendering the area safe, police said.

The discovery of a suspicious device earlier this week in the parking of Oak Grove High earlier this week prompted a campus evacuation and the cancellation of classes for two days. Police described it as a “functioning explosive device.”

WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5

Police said the investigation into the Oak Grove incident was still open and detectives had not yet confirmed White was connected to the device found at the school.

Early Friday morning, Oak Grove issued a statement saying there will be classes on Friday. On campus activities were suspended Thursday night due to a “shelter in place” in the neighborhood, which has since been lifted.

“These events, though unwanted and unwarranted, have proven that the Oak Grove community’s mutual trust, collaboration and commitment to student well-being has benefited our students during trying times,” principal Martha Brazil said in a statement to the school community.

Police urged anyone with information or surveillance video on the Oak Grove incident to contact Detective Joel Martinez (408) 464-8379 or submit anonymously at (408) 947-7867. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may qualify for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.