SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Police continue to surround a home in South San Jose early Friday morning, in an apparent standoff that started Thursday night.
Officials said the incident started around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home near the intersection of Tradewinds Drive and Eagle Lane. Police have released few details, saying it could jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
It is unclear if the incident has any connection with the discovery of an explosive device that was discovered earlier this week in the parking lot of nearby Oak Grove High School.
Early Friday morning, Oak Grove issued a statement saying there will be classes on Friday. On campus activities were suspended Thursday night due to a “shelter in place” in the neighborhood, which has since been lifted.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
“These events, though unwanted and unwarranted, have proven that the Oak Grove community’s mutual trust, collaboration and commitment to student well-being has benefited our students during trying times,” principal Martha Brazil said in a statement to the school community.
You must log in to post a comment.