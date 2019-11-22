Comments
SALINAS (KION-TV via CBS SF) — A bus carrying the Carmel Unified School District football team was hit by projectiles on Highway 101 Friday, according to the school district.
The team was heading to a playoff game in San Jose when the bus was hit by a projectile.
The district said the projectile shattered an emergency window, spreading glass in the cabin. The district said all students and staff have been examined. One student was injured by shattered glass. The others were safe and cleared to play.
