CONCORD (CBS SF) – Concord Police and the California Highway Patrol have issued a “silver alert” for an 83-year-old man last seen in Concord, and who suffers from a medical condition that sometimes leaves him disoriented.
Jesse Larks was last seen at about 9 a.m. Friday in Concord. He is African American, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, about 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.foot-4, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Larks may be in a red 1994 Jaguar XJ6, with California license plates 5GHY766.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information about where Larks may be is urged to call 911.
