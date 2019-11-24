REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) — A baby sea lion was spotted in the Peninsula and rescued by firefighters on Sunday morning.
Redwood City firefighters lassoed the male sea lion as he hopped around an underground parking garage.
GET READY FOR HEARTS TO MELT: @redwoodcityfire got a surprise rescue call this morning when someone reported a baby seal inside an underground parking garage. As you can see, they safely rescued the baby, and let it nap at the firehouse until Marine Mammal Center workers arrived. pic.twitter.com/MFMfVx5bET
— Maria Medina (@MariaKPIX) November 24, 2019
But how did he get there? The garage on Marshall Street is just a few blocks from Redwood Creek. The sea lion likely wandered a little too far from shore. Firefighters responded to the garage after someone reported the baby sea lion wandering freely.
The baby sea lion is now in good hands as animal experts from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito came to pick him up from the Redwood City fire station. They will draw his blood and give him some electrolytes before releasing him back into the bay.
Officials estimate that the sea lion is about five months old.
