



STOCKTON (CBS/AP) — Family, friends and classmates are remembering two young people who died after a minivan crashed and became submerged in a San Joaquin Delta waterway on Friday.

Richard Wilson, 14, and Sariah Sayasit, 12, died after a van carrying 10 youths, ranging in age from 12 to 17, flipped into a slough along Eight Mile Road outside Stockton Friday afternoon. Sayasit was a student at Delta Sierra Middle School and Wilson attended Bear Creek High School in Stockton.

An emotional memorial was held Saturday night where the crash happened near the intersection of King Island Road and Eight Mile Road, about two miles west of Interstate 5.

The California Highway Patrol says the 2006 Toyota Sienna veered off the road and plunged 10 feet into White Slough, where it landed on its roof.

The CHP said the driver was a 17-year-old girl without a license; none of the passengers in the van was wearing a seat belt.

In addition to the two fatalities, eight others were taken to the hospital, with some suffering from hypothermia after being in the water.

EXTENDED COVERAGE AT CBS SACRAMENTO: Families, Friends Gather To Remember 2 Who Died After Van Crashed Into Canal

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report