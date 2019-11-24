Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident Sunday night on the Almaden Expressway at Curtner Avenue south of downtown San Jose, police said.
As of 9:30 p.m., Almaden Expressway is closed in both directions between Highway 87 and Ironwood Drive while officers investigate the accident, police Officer Gina Tepoorten said.
No further information about the victim of the circumstances were immediately available, Tepoorten said.
