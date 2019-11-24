SAN LUIS OBISPO (KPIX 5) — Cal Fire has filed a million dollar lawsuit against California burger chain In-N-Out claiming the company is responsible for starting a 2017 wildfire in San Luis Obispo County.
The fire burned about 250 acres over four days near Huasna Road in Arroyo Grande. In the lawsuit, Cal Fire claims a tractor moving dry grass and brush on In-N-Out property sparked the flames.
The suit has been filed in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.
The agency also alleges that the tractor was improperly maintained and the tractor’s driver allowed the fire to spread.
Cal Fire is seeking roughly $1.2 million from In-N-Out to recoup costs associated with fighting the fire.
In-N-Out has not commented on the allegations as of Sunday evening.
