NEW YORK (CBS News) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally announced he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign that frames his candidacy as the best hope for defeating President Trump.
In a letter on his revamped website, Bloomberg wrote that the country “cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.”
“[Pres. Trump] represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage,” Bloomberg wrote.
CONTINUE AT CBS NEWS: Bloomberg officially joins presidential campaign
© Copyright 2019 CBS News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.