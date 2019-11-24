



SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) — Despite flashing elite arm strength and fluidity in the pocket during his public workout last week, Colin Kaepernick has reportedly received “zero” interest from NFL teams.

“Zero. Absolutely zero. The workout last week did absolutely nothing to enhance the chances that Colin Kaepernick is going to wind up with another team,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sunday on SportsCenter.

“There hasn’t been a team that has requested a workout. There hasn’t been a team that has requested a visit. There hasn’t been a team that has expressed interest in signing him. So, despite the fact that one week ago we saw Colin Kaepernick work out at the high school down in the Atlanta area, it has not translated into any results, and though the league wanted to try to help out, at least said it was trying to help out, nothing’s come of it. Colin Kaepernick’s wait continues and it looks like it’s going to be continuing for a very, very, very long time,” Schefter added.

Kaepernick worked out in front of eight NFL teams last weekend in Atlanta, backing out of a league-scheduled event in favor of one of his own. The workout was streamed and made available to media after Kaepernick and the NFL could not come to terms on details of a tryout that was scheduled for the Atlanta Falcons’ facility.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said after the workout, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, [Commissioner] Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season. He became a national lightning rod for kneeling during the national anthem as an act of protest against racial discrimination and police brutality. Earlier this year, Kaepernick, Panthers safety Eric Reid and the NFL came to a settlement on a lawsuit filed by the players claiming the league colluded against them because of their protests.

The initial Kaepernick workout came at the behest of the NFL, rather than individual teams, so it was hard to determine the likelihood of it garnering interest. There was likely additional fallout when Kaepernick pulled out of the NFL workout for one of his own, given only eight teams made the trip; there were at least 25 scheduled for the NFL tryout.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns for the 49ers in 2016 and has thrown for 72 touchdowns against 30 interceptions as an NFL quarterback. He has a 28-30 record as a starter.

