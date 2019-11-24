



SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — It was an explosive night at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday as the Niners dominated the game against the Green Bay Packers from start to finish, and the fans were feverishly happy.

It was a marquee matchup and the 49ers made a big statement, winning 37 to 8.

“They’ve been saying all season, we really haven’t been playing anybody, so what are they going to say tomorrow? We’re ten and one, baby,” said Tina Chavez of Chico. “Look at the stadium tonight, all the fans in the fourth quarter are still here, that goes to show you we’re faithful, baby.”

Many naysayers wondered how the Niners would stack up against another successful team, but Sunday night they overwhelmed the Packers.

It wasn’t just Green Bay cheeseheads in the stadium Sunday. At Michael Mina’s Tailgate, Wisconsin’s award-winning chefs served up dishes that share the flavor of Milwaukee.

“So, this obviously isn’t a traditional sausage. It’s my take on it, but that says a lot about Wisconsin,” said Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie. “We’ve got a lot of roots in our past, but also a lot of looking toward the future as well.”

Guests could try duck liver hot dogs or traditional fish fry with beef fat tartar sauce, among 40 other dishes.

“Packers and 49ers have always had a rivalry, but to come out here and actually be a part of this, and do a tailgate for it is pretty outstanding,” said Justin Carlisle, chef and owner of Ardent.

Chef Michael Mina invites standout visiting chefs each home game to create customized menus.

“For us, it’s fun as chefs, and Diane and her bar, to create menus based on the team, based on the city or based on the state,” said Chef Michael Mina.

Back on the field, the Niners were looking nearly unbeatable.

The Niners play the Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson next on Sunday Dec. 1.