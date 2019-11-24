SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco ice cream shop known for their Instagrammable ice cream-stuffed donuts was targeted by a thief.

The owners of Milkbomb in Portrero Hill told KPIX that the suspect entered their store twice around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to steal the cash register. The lockbox was broken and used to enter the store, according to owner Marion Valenzuela.

“She went straight to the back the second time, so that tells us she knew where our safe was,” Valenzuela said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking straight out of the store with the register. However, the owners did say the key was accidentally left out by an employee, so the suspect could have technically walked out with just the money instead of taking the whole cash register.

Valenzuela said the suspect met another person outside the store and the two fled on bicycles.

Valenzuela and her husband, who owns the shop with his wife, said they decided to go cashless after the incident, but they were informed that they have to, by law, accept all forms of payment in San Francisco. They are only taking credit and electronic payment at the San Francisco location until a new register arrives.

Milkbomb also purchased additional surveillance cameras and security alarms.